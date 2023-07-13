Four students held for robbing bank employee

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 12

The Gurugram police arrested four students for allegedly robbing a bank employee at gunpoint. The police have recovered Rs 22,800, a Samsung tablet, loan forms, a morpho device and a pistol from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Vikas, a BCom student, Anuj, a Class XII student and Ashish and Prince, both students of Class XI. All the accused are residents of villages neighbouring Sohna, and are in the 19-22 age group.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused at the Sohna City police station, and a team led by Sub-inspector Satya Prakash nabbed all four of them from Sanpki Nagli and Dhani Sohna villages on Tuesday night.

“The accused had hatched the plan to collect money for partying. They were produced in a city court today and later sent to judicial custody,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

