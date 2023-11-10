Four sustain burns during flash fire at IOCL refinery

Panipat, November 9
As many as four labourers sustained burn injuries after a flash fire broke out at the PTA plant of the IOCL refinery here on Thursday. They were doing welding work during the shutdown.
Sources said all injured were rushed to the refinery hospital in the township, from where three were discharged after getting first aid while one was shifted to a private hospital in Panipat where doctors had kept him under observation.The injured have been identified as Ashsih, Sandeep Kumar, Deepak and Ajay Kumar, labourers with ABE Company. The fire tenders reached the spot, but by that time the flames were brought under control.
