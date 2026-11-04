Four teams qualify for semi-finals of volleyball tournament in Sirsa

A two-day Inter-Polytechnic Volleyball Tournament began on Tuesday at Government Polytechnic, Sirsa, under the aegis of the Haryana Department of Technical Education. Teams from 20 polytechnic institutions across Haryana are participating in the state-level competition.

The teams reached Sirsa along with their respective in-charges to take part in the tournament. The participating institutions include Government Polytechnics at Morni, Hisar, Nankpur, Sonipat, Umri, Meham, Narnaul, Rohtak, Damla, Cheeka, Jamalpur, Adampur, Sirsa, Nilokheri, Bhiwani, Panchkula, Jhajjar, Sanghi, Ambala and Manesar.

Advertisement

Addressing the players, Principal Rajender Kumar Jindal encouraged them to participate with full enthusiasm and uphold the spirit of true sportsmanship. He wished all teams success and appreciated the organising committee for making proper arrangements for the tournament.

Advertisement

On the first day, several matches were played between the participating teams. Based on their performances, four teams qualified for the semi-finals. These included Government Polytechnic, Nankpur, and Government Polytechnic, Sirsa.