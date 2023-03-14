Four unauthorised colonies demolished

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 13

An enforcement team of the Town and Country Planning Department today carried out a demolition drive and razed four unauthorised colonies near Bhondsi village in 16.5 acres. During the drive, two shops, more than 20 boundary walls and a road network were bulldozed.

The drive started at 11.30 am and was led by DTP (Enforcement) Manish Yadav. There was a protest too, but it could not deter the demolition.

First, the team reached an unauthorised colony near Ghamroj Toll Plaza, covering an area of three acres, and demolished seven DPCs, the entire road network and boundary wall. Second, two shops were razed in an unauthorised colony over an area of 1.5 acres.

In another illegal colony, built on an area of four acres, 15 DPCs with five boundary walls, were demolished. Last, 35 DPCs with 15 boundary walls and one structure were razed in a colony spread over eight acres.