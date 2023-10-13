Four wanted criminals held in Faridabad

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 12

The Faridabad police have arrested four wanted criminals involved in two attempt to murder cases. The police also recovered five pistols, one ‘katta’, one rifle and 15 cartridges from their possession.

A team of the Sector 65 crime unit arrested these accused from Palwal on Wednesday night. The city court later sent them in three-day police custody.

Those arrested were identified as Sonu, Sumit, alias Kallu, Lokesh, residents of Mujheri village and Manoj, alias Dholu, of Neemka village.

Faridabad DCP (crime) Hemender Kumar Meena said, “Sonu and his associates opened fire on Bhupender and his associates at the Ballabgarh bus stand, when the latter refused to give them their share,” added the DCP. Sonu and his friends Manoj, Lokesh and Sumit had also committed an attempt to murder at Nawada village.

Six accused have already been arrested in these two cases.”

