Four years on, construction of medical varsity hangs fire

Karnal, July 2

Around four years have elapsed since the foundation stone of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Medical University in Kutail village was laid, but the project continues to hang fire. The medical university is being constructed at a whopping cost of Rs 761.51 crore over 138 acres of land.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the project on December 13, 2014, and PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the project later on February 12, 2019.

According to some officials associated with the project, the project was scheduled to be completed by January 2022, but due to Covid-induced lockdown restrictions and various other factors, the deadline was extended till September 2022, and later to January 2023. The construction agency engaged in the project has now sought the extension of the deadline till this August.

As per the plan, a 730-bedded super specialty hospital, a library, hostels, residential buildings for doctors, staff members, an administrative block, a nursing college, a physiotherapy college, etc, were to be constructed as part of the project.

The construction of nursing and physiotherapy college buildings is already complete, but the building of the administrative, hospital and residential blocks are still pending.

A fresh tender will be floated for the purchase and installation of medical equipment presently. A sum of Rs 89 crore will be shelled out for the equipment, said an official, adding that the government is roping in a consultant agency to that end.

Dr Jagdish Dureja, the director and controlling officer of the university, said that they have pushed the agency to wrap up the project at the earliest. The agency has reportedly completed around 93 per cent of the work on the hospital building, 96 per cent of work on the residential block and 98 per cent of the administrative block and the library. “A private ward will also be set up in this university, keeping in view the demand for such wards amid the Covid pandemic,” he added.

The agency would install the furniture after the completion of the civil work, he shared.

The university will have an academic block for post graduate or post-doctoral teaching, research departments for biotechnology and experimental medicine and a research centre for genetics, immunology and virology would also be established. Besides, the campus would also house a dental college, a pharmacy college and a mental health institute, among others.