Four years on, RoB project continues to crawl, Hisar residents troubled lot

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 19

The under-construction Surya Nagar railway over-bridge (RoB) has been causing inconvenience to residents of Hisar. The work on this project started about four years ago. The project has already missed three deadlines and another deadline could lapse on June 4 if the work is not completed.

The RoB is being constructed on the twin railway lines of Hisar-Jakhal and Hisar-Bhiwani rail sections, which run parallel.

Though officials expect that the work would be completed by the June 4 deadline, the major work of putting girders on the railway portion is pending. The Sub-Divisional Officer of the state Public Health Department (PWD), Dalbir Singh, said they were ready to execute the work related to girders. “We have written a letter to the railway authorities to block the track by making adjustments in the timings of the trains for execution of this work. It needs about 25 hours to complete this process of placing the girders,” he said.

The Railways and the PWD are working jointly on the project. The SDO said the PWD had completed about 95 per cent of the work assigned to be done by the state government. The portion to be completed by the Railways was 78 per cent complete.

Residents of Surya Nagar said they had been facing immense inconvenience for the last four years. “We expected it to be complete within one year but it has taken much longer and the work is still incomplete,” said Suresh Jagra, a resident of Surya Nagar.

Jangra said that a population of at least 50,000 people living in the nearby localities, including Mahavir Colony, Sectors 1-4, Mill Gate and Surya Nagar, had been facing problems due to the issue for the last four years. The RoB was a long pending demand of residents.

The officials said the work on the project started in February 2019 and was to be completed at a cost of about Rs 69 crore. However, the work got stuck due to the Covid lockdown. “We have been waiting for the nod of the railway authorities for adjustment in timings of the trains so that the work of placing girders can be executed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar