Four-yr-old falls off balcony in Faridabad, dies

Faridabad, October 4

A four-year old boy died after he accidentally fell off the balcony of his house in Dabua Colony here last night.

The police said the victim identified as Sarthak, son of one Bihari Ram, died after he fell off the balcony while trying to wave to his elder sister. It is reported that the victim was standing alone in the balcony on the second floor. She was going to a nearby shop.

The boy was rushed to the ESI Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

