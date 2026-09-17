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Home / Haryana / Fourth arrest in PNG blast case, project manager held

Fourth arrest in PNG blast case, project manager held

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Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 02:24 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested Ankit Kumar Trivedi, a consultant project manager of Resonance, a partner company of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), in connection with the PNG blast case.

Project manager Rahul and Supervisor Ranjit of DSC Traders Ltd, a contractual firm engaged by IGL, and Resonance manager Sandeep Kumar have already been arrested in connection with the case.

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Ex-serviceman Satbir Singh Chauhan and his daughter Tannu were killed in an explosion at their home in Hans Nagar of Rewari on July 5.

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The police have registered a case under Sections 288, 287, 125(b) and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Satbir’s wife Madhu.

Local Municipal Councillor Devender Sharma had stated that the residents of the area were complaining about the smell of gas a couple of days before the blast took place.

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Senior Congress leader and former Haryana Finance Minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav had demanded a thorough probe into the PNG blast case.

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