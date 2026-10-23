Fourth convocation of Sonepat women university to be held on October 26

The fourth convocation of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Khanpur Kalan, will be held on October 26. Haryana Governor and University Chancellor Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda and Minister Arvind Sharma are expected to attend the ceremony as distinguished guests.

Preparations for the convocation are underway under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Sudesh. The ceremony will recognise the academic achievements and research contributions of students and inspire them to contribute to nation-building and social development.

Advertisement

Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, which has established a distinct identity in the field of women’s education, remains committed to providing quality education, empowering women and preparing students for leadership roles across diverse fields.

Advertisement

The convocation marks a significant milestone in the academic journey of graduating students. Besides recognising their hard work, dedication and achievements, the occasion will mark the beginning of a new chapter filled with opportunities and aspirations.

Vice-Chancellor Sudesh said a convocation was an important occasion for any university, as it recognised students’ years of hard work, discipline and academic commitment while inspiring them to take on new responsibilities in life.

Advertisement

She said the university continuously strived to provide quality education and better opportunities in research and innovation, enabling students to establish themselves confidently in diverse fields and make meaningful contributions to society and the nation.

She further said the university was moving forward with a strong commitment to women’s empowerment, academic excellence and social responsibility. The fourth convocation marked an important milestone in this journey and would inspire students to pursue new goals with confidence and determination.

The university administration is making arrangements to ensure that the ceremony is conducted in a grand and dignified manner. University officials, faculty members, students and other distinguished guests are expected to attend.