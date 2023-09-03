Fourth Sherpa meeting in Nuh from today

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 2

The fourth Sherpa meeting to be held under the G20 Summit will begin in Nuh district tomorrow and will conclude on September 7.

The Haryana Government has done special decorations along the route, from Sirhaul border to the Khedki Daula toll plaza, and Rampura flyover to the venue of the national capital.

“Apart from the member countries of the G20 Summit, Sherpas and other delegates will participate in the high-level meeting. Twentythree liaison officers — 19 HCS and four IAS-level officers — have been deputed with them. Five ambulances with advanced life-support facilities will be stationed at the venue,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, Gurugram DC.

Nuh DC Dhirender Khadgata said ahead of the two-day G20 Summit in Delhi, the Sherpa meeting was being organised from September 3 to 7 at ITC Grand Bharat and Lemon Tree in Nuh.

#Gurugram #Nuh