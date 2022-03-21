Fraud case: BFI imposes 2-year ban on state team coach, manager

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 20

The Haryana State Basketball Association coach and manager have been banned for two years from participating in the activities of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI).

BFI secretary general Chander Mukhi Sharma, in a order, said the technical committee, which probed the complaints had found that state team manager Shripal Singh and coach Ved Prakash were indulging in fraud and tampering of the entry forms by replacing a player in the team.

Hisar resident Ajay Sheoran had levelled the allegations of wrongly changing the district units and conducting polls in an unfair manner. —