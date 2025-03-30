Fraudster withdraws Rs 1.28L from councillor’s stolen phone

A newly elected councillor in Jakhal town of Fatehabad district lost Rs 1.28 lakh after his lost mobile phone fell into the hands of a fraudster.

Councillor Kulwant Singh was celebrating his win in the municipal elections when he lost his phone. The person who found the phone used the banking app to transfer Rs 1.28 lakh to three different bank accounts.

Kulwant Singh filed a complaint with the police after he came to know of the fraud. He said on March 12 after the election results were announced he dropped his phone in market. He filed an online complaint on March 14 and blocked his old SIM cards as his mobile number was linked to his bank account.

When he checked his banking app on a new phone, Kukwant Singh found that on March 12, Re 1 was transferred from his HDFC bank account to a Yes Bank account. On March 13, Rs 1 lakh was transferred to an SBI bank account and Rs 28,000 was sent to a Bank of India account on March 14.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS on Friday and started investigations.