Fraudsters create Kaithal SP’s bogus Instagram a/c

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, March 13

Cybercriminals have created a fake Instagram account of the Kaithal Superintendent of Police (SP), Maqsood Ahmed.

They have been sending messages to his Instagram friends, seeking money since late Sunday evening.

The cybercriminals have used the same picture and details as the original profile of the SP and have started sending messages to people asking for Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

“Late last evening, I got a message from one of my Instagram friends regarding my fake ID, after which I advised people on my original account and Facebook page not to pay money to anyone,” the SP said. The police have registered a case and a team has been constituted. “We have registered an FIR under Section 66 of the IT Act and Section 419 of the IPC. A team has been constituted to nab the accused,” he said.