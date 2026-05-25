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Home / Haryana / Fraudsters dupe 4 Ambala youths on pretext of giving jobs in Army

Fraudsters dupe 4 Ambala youths on pretext of giving jobs in Army

Victims realised they had been duped after the accused went missing and Army headquarters at Chandimandir in Panchkula confirmed all documents were fake

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 10:05 PM May 25, 2026 IST
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Two fraudsters allegedly duped four youths of Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs in the Indian Army

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A case has been registered against Suresh Kumar and Nitu Kashyap, both residents of Ambala.

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According to the complaint, Inderjeet Singh, his brother Harvinder Singh, Rajesh Kumar and his brother Rajkumar — all residents of Ambala — alleged that they had applied for Army jobs in 2022 through Suresh Kumar and Nitu Kashyap.

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The complainants stated that Nitu Kashyap introduced himself as a Nayak in the Army and assured them of recruitment for the posts of driver and messenger.

The victims alleged that Kashyap showed them an Army identity card and claimed to be a senior-ranking officer. He allegedly took Rs 3 lakh in cash and another Rs 1 lakh online at the time the application forms were filled. The complainants further alleged that he would meet them at different Army units and repeatedly claimed to have influential connections.

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According to the complaint, the accused provided them with admit cards in 2022 and later sent medical certificates in May 2023 without conducting any medical examination. In 2024, the remaining verification formalities were allegedly completed, and the victims were issued joining letters mentioning November 2025 as the date of joining.

The complainants said when they did not receive joining instructions, the accused claimed that the process had been delayed due to “Operation Sindoor.”

They further alleged that Kashyap provided fake documents, including canteen cards, liquor cards and dependent cards.

The victims were allegedly given May 12 as the joining date at Chandimandir in Panchkula. However, they later lost contact with the accused as his mobile phone was switched off and he could not be traced at his residence. When they approached Army headquarters, they discovered that they had been duped and that all the documents provided to them were fake.

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