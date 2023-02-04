Fraudsters extort retired officer of Rs 6 lakh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 3

A 70-year-old retired government officer was extorted of over Rs 6 lakh after allegedly being trapped in a sextortion racket. The fraudsters threatened to share his video with a nude girl, and demanded money from him. An FIR was registered at the cyber police station, (West).

According to the complaint filed by the officer, a resident of the Civil Lines area, he received a call from someone who claimed to be working with YouTube.

“They demanded money for not uploading the video on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. I got worried, and transferred Rs 6,10,000 in an HDFC Bank account. When they demanded more money, I moved to the police,” said the complainant.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown suspects under Sections 384 (extortion), 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Insdian Penal Code and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act on Thursday.

“We are investigating the matter and have put mobile numbers used by the suspects on surveillance,” said Sub-inspector Amit Kumar, Station House Officer.

