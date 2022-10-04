Free entry in zoos of Bhiwani, Rohtak and Pipli till October 8

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Visitors will be allowed free entry into the zoos of Bhiwani, Rohtak and Pipli during the “National Wildlife Week”. Children are also being encouraged to visit zoos during this period (October 2 to 8).

An official spokesperson said the “National Wildlife Week” was being observed in the state as well as across the country. The aim was to create awareness among the public to preserve wildlife, he added.

The main programme in this regard would be organised at Chhachhrauli in Yamunanagar on October 6. Forest Minister Kanwar Pal would be the chief guest of the programme. People would also be exhorted to plant saplings and conserve wildlife. Painting competitions would also be organised in every district.

#bhiwani #rohtak