Free Faridabad roads of stray cattle

the stray cattle menace has resurfaced in differents parts of the city that claims to be free of the threat posed by stray animals. In the past few months, several accidents have taken place because of stray cattle roaming on roads and attacking commuters. Despite spending a huge budget on civic amenities, the civic authority has failed to curb the menace. The authorities concerned must look into the matter of our safety and act at the earliest. —Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad
Potholed roads pose threat to commuters
Even though the Residents' Welfare Association exists, the roads in the city are in a pathetic condition. The broken and potholed roads have recently become a few of the major reasons behind road accidents in the city. It's high time that the authorities act on the information. —Vinayak, Panchkula
Highway Damaged, motorists at risk
On my way to Narwana from Jind, I noticed big potholes on the national highway. Instead of repairing the potholes with concrete and tar, those were filled with loose sand. Busy traffic on the highway blew the dust/sand which inconvenienced the drivers. The NHAI must maintain the condition of the highway in an efficient manner. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana
What our readers say
