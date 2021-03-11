Free health camp at JC Bose University, Faridabad

Faridabad: With a view to create awareness on health issues, the health centre of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, in collaboration with QRG Hospital, Faridabad, organised a free health talk and check-up camp on the university premises. The health talk was delivered by Dr Balkishan Gupta, director, minimal invasive bariatric GI and HPB surgery. He informed the students about preventive measures from various diseases and encouraged them to adopt a healthy lifestyle. During the camp, a team of doctors from QRG Hospital provided free consultation to the staff and students. In addition to this, free blood pressure check-up, blood sugar check-up, ECG and BMD (bone test) were also carried out to create awareness on diabetes, hypertension, bone and joint-related issues.

OPS vidya mandir gets national award

Ambala: OPS Vidya Mandir has been awarded the National Champion School Award for its performance in the implementation of project “Bolo English”. The school’s academics director, Esha Bansal, was felicitated in New Delhi with the award. The ceremony was attended by author Gurcharan Das, Niti Ayog Deputy Adviser Harish Mishra, Bharti Company CEO Mamta Saiki, managing director of CMS School, Lucknow, Geeta Gandhi, and NISA president Kulbhushan Sharma.

Seminar on road safety organised

Yamunanagar: Dyal Singh Public School, Jagadhri, organised a seminar on road safety for students of Class IX and XII. The SHO of traffic police, Lokesh Rana, addressed the session and guided students on what safety measures shoudl be followed while driving. He also told students the importance of wearing a helmet while driving a two-wheeler and using a seat belt in a four-wheeler. Students were also acquainted with other traffic rules.

Intellectual property day observed

Rohtak: “Universities need to play an enabling role in the promotion of innovation, incubation and start-ups. Knowledge of intellectual property rights (IPR) is essential in this regard,” the Vice-Chancellor of Maharshi Dayanand University, Prof Rajbir Singh, stated this during the national seminar organised on the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day. He said innovation and commercialisation of patents would contribute towards economic development of the nation. The Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof Nov Rattan Sharma, said scientists, technologists and teachers must come together to work for the welfare of mankind.