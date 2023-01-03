Free on-campus e-vehicle service for differently abled

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 2

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva has started a cost-free transportation service for differently abled students on the campus.Two electric vehicles have been deployed for the students.

The VC said, “It is our responsibility to empower the differently abled with education. While fulfilling its social responsibility, KU has provided ramps, lifts, and other facilities in all buildings and offices for them. Besides, a 3 per cent reservation in admissions, waiver of tuition fee and hostel fee for blind students, braille books in JLN library of the university, and ground floor hostel accomodation has been ensured.”