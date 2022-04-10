Free passage for vehicles at 4 toll plazas as farmers protest in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal/Ambala, April 9

Farmers, under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) today made passage for vehicles free at Bastara toll plaza on Saturday afternoon from 10 am to 1 pm to press for their demands.

Similar protests were observed at the Shambhu toll plaza in Ambala and at the Thana toll plaza and Saini Majra toll plaza in Kurukshetra.

Production poor this year Due to poor weather, the yield has dropped this year. The MSP of wheat is Rs2,015 a quintal. Even the cost of production, due to higher fuel and fertiliser prices, was more than the MSP declared. Malkeet Singh, Ambala unit chief, BKU (Charuni)

Farmers have demanded Rs 500 bonus on wheat, toll-free passage for vehicles of those living within the radius of 15 km and recruitment of local people on the toll plazas.

The chief of the Ambala unit of the BKU (Charuni), Malkeet Singh, said: “Due to poor weather conditions, the yield has dropped this year. The MSP of wheat is Rs 2,015 a quintal and the value in the international market is Rs 2,800 a quintal, which is expected to increase. Even the cost of production, due to higher fuel and fertiliser prices, was more than the MSP declared. The government should announce a bonus of Rs 500 a quintal.”

Ajay Rana, a farmer leader, said “Due to the early dry spell, production of wheat has been badly affected and the yield has come down, owing to which farmers are facing losses. We demand the government to give us a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal to farmers,” he demanded.

Gulab Singh, another farmer leader, said because of the Russia and Ukraine war, the demand of wheat has increased in the international market and the rates have also been raised. “We demand a bonus for farmers who are suffering losses due to unprecedented weather condition,” he added.