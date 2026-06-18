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Home / Haryana / Free travel facility for NEET candidates in Haryana roadways buses

Free travel facility for NEET candidates in Haryana roadways buses

All General Managers directed to maintain a proper record of the 'Zero Amount' tickets issued to the candidates for these dates

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:40 PM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Transport Department has announced free bus travel for NEET candidates who will appear for a re-exam on June 21.

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After a letter from Principal Secretary to the CM to the Transport Department, the facility of free travel has been extended.

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The Director-General, Transport, has ordered all the drivers and conductors of the Haryana Roadways to provide free travel facility to the candidates upon presentation of their admit cards on June 20 for travel to exam centers, and to and fro travel facility to exam centers on June 21 also in ordinary buses.

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Conductors shall issue 'Zero Amount' tickets to these candidates, said the instructions.

All General Managers have been directed to maintain a proper record of the 'Zero Amount' tickets issued to the candidates for these dates.

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"A sufficient number of buses shall be deployed in view of the load factor/demand/necessity to ensure candidates do not face any difficulty due to lack of bus services, added the instructions.

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