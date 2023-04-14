Free treatment worth Rs 5L to poor families: Khattar

Faridabad, April 13
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the establishment of a new Sanskriti Model School in Lohana village during a Jan Samvad programme held at Banchari village. The CM also approved several demands of the residents, including the upgrading of Dhadka village school up to Class XII and the construction of a community centre in the village. Khattar assured the villagers that the drinking water problem in Banchari village would be resolved under the Ranneywell scheme, at an expenditure of approximately Rs 200 crore. Other villages in the region will also receive clean drinking water under this scheme, he added. The CM also approved the construction of three roads from Banchari to Hodal Minor.
Khattar highlighted the state government’s commitment to providing free treatment facilities worth up to Rs 5 lakh to every poor family under the Ayushman Yojana, which has benefited 5,171 families in the village. Furthermore, 609 new ration cards have been issued in the village. He also mentioned the formation of the Pond Authority for the restoration of ponds in the state and the public-private partnership (PPP) model that the government is using to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the grassroots. Khattar reiterated the government’s determination to deliver on their promises and prioritise the health and wellbeing of all citizens.
Palwal to get Shatabdi connectivity: CM
- CM Manohar Lal Khattar said with the completion of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project, Palwal will have direct connectivity with Chandigarh.
- With the construction of a rail line along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, Palwal will get the Shatabdi facility. Khattar was addressing a Jan Samvad programme at Aurangabad village today.
- He announced the sanctioning of Rs 50 lakh for the construction of two marriage palaces in the village, Rs 25 lakh for the strengthening of the village road network, including Aurangabad to Manpur and Aurangabad to Digod and the setting up of an e-library in the village.
