Free treatment worth Rs 5L to poor families: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 13

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the establishment of a new Sanskriti Model School in Lohana village during a Jan Samvad programme held at Banchari village. The CM also approved several demands of the residents, including the upgrading of Dhadka village school up to Class XII and the construction of a community centre in the village. Khattar assured the villagers that the drinking water problem in Banchari village would be resolved under the Ranneywell scheme, at an expenditure of approximately Rs 200 crore. Other villages in the region will also receive clean drinking water under this scheme, he added. The CM also approved the construction of three roads from Banchari to Hodal Minor.

Khattar highlighted the state government’s commitment to providing free treatment facilities worth up to Rs 5 lakh to every poor family under the Ayushman Yojana, which has benefited 5,171 families in the village. Furthermore, 609 new ration cards have been issued in the village. He also mentioned the formation of the Pond Authority for the restoration of ponds in the state and the public-private partnership (PPP) model that the government is using to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the grassroots. Khattar reiterated the government’s determination to deliver on their promises and prioritise the health and wellbeing of all citizens.

