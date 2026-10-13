Freehold status demand grows in Ambala Sadar

Running ‘Azad Ambala’ campaign, to seek the grant of freehold status for Ambala Sadar, local leader Chitra Sarwara has urged the state government to formulate a simple, transparent, and time-bound freehold policy.

During the signature drive in Ambala Cantonment, on Sunday evening, Chitra Sarwara said concrete steps must be taken to grant full and clear ownership rights to existing landowners and house owners, in accordance with their specific cases and applicable legal provisions.

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She called for the removal of hurdles related to property registration and transfer, building plan approval process and the resolution of practical difficulties in obtaining bank loans caused by issues with ownership documents.

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Chitra also urged the government to explore a path to freehold status that avoids imposing an excessive financial burden, or at least involves only a minimal, feasible fee. The policy formulation should prioritise the actual circumstances of affected families.

“There are 42 booths in Ambala Cantonment that are affected by the issue of freehold. Our teams are going door-to-door to urge people to participate in the signature drive. Besides this, a shop-to-shop signature drive is being held every Sunday at various markets. We have been getting a positive response from the public during the signature drive. The affected families are being urged to get united and raise their concerns and demands effectively so that a pressure can be created on the government. During the drives, the affected families especially the old-aged people are coming forward to express their concerns and resentment”, Chitra said.

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“The issue is not merely a matter of land documents or Revenue Department formalities, but the lives, life savings, businesses, and futures of hundreds of families in Ambala Cantonment are tied to it. Since the citizens have been paying house tax, stamp duty and other prescribed fees for these properties for decades, the demand to establish clear and secure ownership cannot be left indefinitely to the vagaries of administrative procedures”, she added.

“Soon after covering the targeted area and collection of signatures, we will plan the future course of action and submit the collected signatures to the appropriate authorities. The campaign was launched not to create a confrontation with any individual or institution, but to seek a clear and practical solution to a long-standing public issue. We request the residents as well as the people belonging to all political parties to come forward, participate in the campaign and treat it as a long pending public issue that requires collective efforts to get freehold status of Ambala Sadar area,” Chitra said.