Freight rail corridor to be completed by August

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 12

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor Railway (EDFC) Railway project, from Shambhu to Kalanaur in Haryana and costing about Rs 2,000 crore, is likely to be completed by August, as revealed by officials from Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited, Ministry of Railways.

The progress update came during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who reaffirmed support of the state government in ensuring timely completion of the project.

The EDFC rail line traverses through Haryana, spanning from Ambala City to Kalanaur. Along this route, seven strategically located stations in Haryana are set to play a crucial role in facilitating seamless freight transportation. These stations include Kalanaur, Jagadhari and Darazpur in Yamunanagar district, and Barara, Kesri, Dukheri and Ambala in Ambala district.

During the meeting, it was stated that the track-laying work had been accomplished, while the installation of power lines and signal systems was currently in progress. The officials expressed confidence in meeting the August deadline, ensuring seamless connectivity and efficient transportation along the route.