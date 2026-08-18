Fresh council meet today for selection of Hisar varsity VC

Amid a controversy over an alleged “conflict of interest” in the earlier nomination of members to the search-cum-selection committee for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, the Haryana Government has ordered a fresh meeting of the university’s Executive Council tomorrow.

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The meeting will be chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Higher and Technical Education Department. The incumbent VC, Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi, who is the ex officio chairperson of the Executive Council, will not participate in the meeting. The Council will nominate two members to the search-cum-selection committee afresh.

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The move comes as Prof Bishnoi, whose regular term as VC has ended and who is currently serving as acting VC, is an applicant for the post.

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The Executive Council had, in March, authorised the incumbent VC to nominate two members to the state government for the search-cum-selection committee despite his being an aspirant for the post. The decision had triggered controversy in higher education circles, with organisations, including the teachers’ body, raising questions over Prof Bishnoi’s candidacy and his role in the selection process.

The three-member search-cum-selection committee comprises two members nominated by the Executive Council and one nominated by the Chancellor-cum-Governor.

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The state government had earlier flagged the conflict of interest issue in a communication to the university, stating that members who had applied for the post of VC, or whose close relatives had applied, would have to recuse themselves from the Council meeting that finalises the names of the two members.

In a communication issued by the Registrar, who is the ex officio secretary of the Council, members have been informed that an emergent meeting will be held on August 18 for fresh nomination of members to the search-cum-selection committee for appointment of the VC. The members have also been asked to submit an undertaking confirming that neither they nor any of their close relatives have applied for the post before participating in the proceedings.

The development follows a legal notice served by Sandeep Gupta, alleging conflict of interest and violation of the principles of natural justice in the earlier proceedings relating to the nomination of members to the search-cum-selection committee. Acting on the notice, the government stated that the “ex officio member of the Council that is Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi (acting VC) who has applied for the post of VC should not attend the meeting”. The government has, however, decided that the nominee of the Governor-cum-Chancellor, who had already been approved, will remain unchanged.

Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Association president Dr Jitender Khatkar said, “We raised the issue and it’s a good move that government has ensured that members who may have a direct or indirect interest in the outcome do not participate in the decision to constitute the selection committee.