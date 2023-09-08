Fresh dengue cases keep Panipat admn on toes

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 7

With 16 fresh cases reported in the district in the last two days, the count of dengue patients in the district has climbed to 47.

Taking a serious note of the surge in dengue cases, Panipat Deputy Commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya has directed the Panchayat Department and the Municipal Corporation (MC) to launch a fogging campaign in the district.

During a district-level meeting of the malaria working committee, DC Dahiya ordered that a fogging campaign be launched at the village level. He directed the municipal bodies to kick off the fogging process in urban areas.

Dahiya directed Zila Parishad CEO Vivek Chaudhary to ensure fogging in rural areas, and he told the Samalkha SDM to launch a fogging campaign in the area falling in the limits of the Samalkha MC. Fogging is to be carried out in Panipat under the supervision of the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC).

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Sunil Sanduja noted that as many as 47 cases have been reported in the district, out of which six confirmed cases are from other districts or states. Out of the 10 cases reported on Wednesday, three were from urban areas and seven reported from rural areas, he added.

To check the spread of dengue, Gambusia fish have been released into almost 349 water bodies in the district. These fish, which eat the dengue larvae, play a significant role in checking the spread of dengue, Dr Sanduja said.

Officials have been directed to visit the water bodies again to check if more Gambusia fish need to be released into the water bodies.

