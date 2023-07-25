Fresh erosion along Yamuna banks giving sleepless nights to villagers

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 24

Fresh erosion along the banks of the Yamuna near Lalupura village is giving sleepless nights to residents living along the village. It is the second instance of erosion in the village in the past one week.

As per officials of the Irrigation Department, the erosion was noticed in the morning. Earlier, it was noticed in a small area, but later it kept increasing and became 100 feet wide, prompting the authorities to press extra manpower to stop it.

“We have pressed the machinery along with 500 workers to stop erosion and strengthen the banks,” said Sanjay Rahar, Superintending Engineer (SE), Irrigation Department.

He said that the water level had reduced significantly in comparison to Sunday. It was 40,000 cusecs on Monday, while it was 2.1 lakh cusecs on Sunday. “To prevent further erosion near the banks, we have been monitoring the banks round the clock,” said the SE.

Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, SDM Gharaunda Aditi, along with other officials and locals, also reached the spot. The MLA appealed to the residents to remain vigilant. He asked them not to go towards the river.

“We have increased the manpower to monitor the banks so that any incident of erosion could be prevented quickly,” said the MLA

The Yamuna wreaks havoc in around 45 villages situated along its banks when a high volume of water is discharged in it from the Hathnikund barrage, said an official of the department. He said this year the overflowing Yamuna flooded thousands of acres of agricultural land and residential areas of various villages resulting in great loss to people.

