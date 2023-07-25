Fresh erosion along Yamuna banks giving sleepless nights to villagers

Karnal, July 24
Fresh erosion along the banks of the Yamuna near Lalupura village is giving sleepless nights to residents living along the village. It is the second instance of erosion in the village in the past one week.
As per officials of the Irrigation Department, the erosion was noticed in the morning. Earlier, it was noticed in a small area, but later it kept increasing and became 100 feet wide, prompting the authorities to press extra manpower to stop it.
“We have pressed the machinery along with 500 workers to stop erosion and strengthen the banks,” said Sanjay Rahar, Superintending Engineer (SE), Irrigation Department.
He said that the water level had reduced significantly in comparison to Sunday. It was 40,000 cusecs on Monday, while it was 2.1 lakh cusecs on Sunday. “To prevent further erosion near the banks, we have been monitoring the banks round the clock,” said the SE.
Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, SDM Gharaunda Aditi, along with other officials and locals, also reached the spot. The MLA appealed to the residents to remain vigilant. He asked them not to go towards the river.
“We have increased the manpower to monitor the banks so that any incident of erosion could be prevented quickly,” said the MLA
The Yamuna wreaks havoc in around 45 villages situated along its banks when a high volume of water is discharged in it from the Hathnikund barrage, said an official of the department. He said this year the overflowing Yamuna flooded thousands of acres of agricultural land and residential areas of various villages resulting in great loss to people.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon session: Several opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Manipur situation
The Monsoon Session has seen repeated adjournments in the fa...
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Rain alert for Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand; HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips
Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states