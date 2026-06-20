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Home / Haryana / Fresh fire scare at Rohtak market

Fresh fire scare at Rohtak market

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 11:09 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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A fire broke out at a dental clinic located on the second floor of a building at the D-Park Market in Rohtak on Friday evening. Prompt action by the fire department prevented any major damage.

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With the market still reeling from the devastating fire that claimed three lives and destroyed more than 10 shops on June 9, the incident created panic among shop owners and residents.

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According to sources, the clinic owner was present at the premises when he noticed smoke emerging from the upper section of the clinic. He immediately alerted the fire brigade.

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“A fire tender was stationed at the D-Park Market due to the presence of leftover flammable material and debris in wake of the June 9 blaze. Firefighters quickly rushed to the clinic and brought the flame under control,” said Gulshan Dang, a trader.

Dang attributed the incident to a short circuit. However, some shopkeepers claimed the fire may have started following an air-conditioner compressor catching fire.

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