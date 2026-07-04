Fresh inspection at Kunjpura wheat godown after complaint over poor quality

Days after a joint inspection by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the department carried out a fresh inspection at the Kunjpura wheat godown following a complaint alleging poor-quality wheat stored in some bags.

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The fresh complaint was submitted by Vikas Sharma, a resident of Khirajpur village, who claimed that a number of wheat bags stored inside the godown were of poor quality. Acting on the complaint, District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) Mukesh Kumar constituted a team to inspect the stock.

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During the inspection, officials collected samples from the suspected wheat bags for laboratory analysis. The test report will determine the quality of the stored grain and the extent of any damage.

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“We conducted a thorough inspection following the complaint and collected samples for detailed analysis. The laboratory report will determine the quality of the wheat and whether any deterioration has taken place,” said Mukesh Kumar, DFSC.

He added that if negligence is found during the investigation, responsibility will be fixed on the officials or employees concerned. “Appropriate action will be taken, and any financial loss caused to the government will be recovered from those found responsible,” he said.

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Earlier, on the complaint of Vikas Sharma, two major inspections were conducted over the past year. The joint inspection by the ACB and department found that around 9,500 bags of wheat were missing, while in June 2025, around 4,700 bags were also found missing. So far, inspections have indicated an alleged shortage of around 14,200 bags.

An FIR was already registered at Kunjpura police station against the inspector who was then in charge of the godown. According to departmental officials, three officials have recently been chargesheeted in the case. They include Sub-Inspector Sandeep, Assistant Food and Supplies Officer (AFSO) Mukesh Gupta, and Section Officer (SO) Vikas Khokhar. Earlier, former inspector Ashok Sharma, who has since retired, was also chargesheeted after his arrest in an FIR registered at Kunjpura police station.