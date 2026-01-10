Fresh irregularities emerge in paddy procurement, investigation intensified

Fresh irregularities have surfaced in the paddy procurement process during the 2025-26 season at the Kunjpura grain market, prompting the Karnal police to intensify their investigation. A fresh complaint submitted to the District Manager (DM), Hafed, has raised concerns over the issuance of exit gate passes and discrepancies in GPS data of vehicles shown as having lifted paddy.

Advertisement

This is the fourth complaint related to the case, following which SP Narender Bijarniya has entrusted the investigation to ASP Kaanchi Singhal. A dedicated investigation team, including cyber experts, has been constituted.

Advertisement

The ASP has been directed to probe all six FIRs registered so far and four complaints filed by whistle-blower Vikas Sharma of Khirajpur village, who has repeatedly flagged alleged loopholes in the procurement system.

Advertisement

“ASP has been asked to inquire into all FIRs registered so far and all other complaints filed in connection with the irregularities in paddy procurement. We have sought additional records from the procurement agencies and the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board,” said SP Narender Bijarniya.

During the 2025-26 paddy procurement season, Karnal police registered six FIRs related to alleged irregularities, while the Anti-Corruption Bureau had earlier registered one FIR pertaining to the 2022-23 season. Investigations have revealed multiple discrepancies, including shortage of stock in rice mills, generation of fake gate passes from external IP addresses, paddy shown in official records but never physically received, and recovery of undocumented and substandard rice.

Advertisement

So far, six persons — including employees, millers and arhtiyas — have been arrested. Of them, two employees, including the former secretary of the Karnal Market Committee, and two millers have been granted bail.

In his latest complaint, Vikas Sharma alleged that around 81 exit gate passes were issued for vehicles purportedly used for lifting paddy, but the vehicles were found parked inside the grain market or at other locations. GPS data reportedly showed zero distance travelled, despite records indicating lifting operations. According to the complaint, these vehicles were shown to have lifted 56,936 bags of paddy — approximately 2,13,510 quintals — valued at around Rs 50.6 lakh.

Earlier, Sharma had alleged that fake ‘J-forms’ were generated against bogus gate passes at Kunjpura, claiming that 20 out of 54 vehicles never moved. Similar allegations were raised regarding the Assandh grain market, where transportation worth several crores was allegedly shown only on paper. In another complaint against the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Sharma alleged issuance of 350 exit gate passes to 68 vehicles involving paddy worth about Rs 26 crore.