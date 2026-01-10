DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Fresh irregularities emerge in paddy procurement, investigation intensified

Fresh irregularities emerge in paddy procurement, investigation intensified

ASP-led team to probe six FIRs, four whistle-blower complaints

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jan 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Paddy market FILE
Advertisement

Fresh irregularities have surfaced in the paddy procurement process during the 2025-26 season at the Kunjpura grain market, prompting the Karnal police to intensify their investigation. A fresh complaint submitted to the District Manager (DM), Hafed, has raised concerns over the issuance of exit gate passes and discrepancies in GPS data of vehicles shown as having lifted paddy.

Advertisement

This is the fourth complaint related to the case, following which SP Narender Bijarniya has entrusted the investigation to ASP Kaanchi Singhal. A dedicated investigation team, including cyber experts, has been constituted.

Advertisement

The ASP has been directed to probe all six FIRs registered so far and four complaints filed by whistle-blower Vikas Sharma of Khirajpur village, who has repeatedly flagged alleged loopholes in the procurement system.

Advertisement

“ASP has been asked to inquire into all FIRs registered so far and all other complaints filed in connection with the irregularities in paddy procurement. We have sought additional records from the procurement agencies and the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board,” said SP Narender Bijarniya.

During the 2025-26 paddy procurement season, Karnal police registered six FIRs related to alleged irregularities, while the Anti-Corruption Bureau had earlier registered one FIR pertaining to the 2022-23 season. Investigations have revealed multiple discrepancies, including shortage of stock in rice mills, generation of fake gate passes from external IP addresses, paddy shown in official records but never physically received, and recovery of undocumented and substandard rice.

Advertisement

So far, six persons — including employees, millers and arhtiyas — have been arrested. Of them, two employees, including the former secretary of the Karnal Market Committee, and two millers have been granted bail.

In his latest complaint, Vikas Sharma alleged that around 81 exit gate passes were issued for vehicles purportedly used for lifting paddy, but the vehicles were found parked inside the grain market or at other locations. GPS data reportedly showed zero distance travelled, despite records indicating lifting operations. According to the complaint, these vehicles were shown to have lifted 56,936 bags of paddy — approximately 2,13,510 quintals — valued at around Rs 50.6 lakh.

Earlier, Sharma had alleged that fake ‘J-forms’ were generated against bogus gate passes at Kunjpura, claiming that 20 out of 54 vehicles never moved. Similar allegations were raised regarding the Assandh grain market, where transportation worth several crores was allegedly shown only on paper. In another complaint against the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Sharma alleged issuance of 350 exit gate passes to 68 vehicles involving paddy worth about Rs 26 crore.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts