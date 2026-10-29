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Home / Haryana / Fresh irregularities surface in paddy procurement in Karnal

Fresh irregularities surface in paddy procurement in Karnal

Crop registered on submerged land; admn orders inquiry

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:57 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Labourers dry the paddy in the Karnal grain market.
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In another alleged irregularity in paddy procurement, the Karnal district administration has detected a registration on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal showing paddy harvested on land submerged under the Yamuna. An inquiry has been initiated to establish the facts and fix responsibility.

The development comes amid an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the procurement process. Two FIRs have already been registered, one each in Gharaunda and Indri, over the alleged arrival of paddy from Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, around 13,000 farmers registered on the MFMB portal are yet to bring their produce to grain markets. The investigations were initiated on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma.

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Officials are examining the disputed registration, land details and the process through which the crop was entered and verified on the portal despite the reported submergence.

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“We have initiated an inquiry into the registration of a crop on submerged land to determine the lapses. Action will be taken as per the findings,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Raiya.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that paddy from UP continued to reach grain markets in the district despite measures to prevent its entry. They alleged that traders were procuring paddy from UP farmers at lower prices and selling it through local markets at the MSP, potentially affecting local farmers’ access to procurement.

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Bhadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram), demanded a fair and transparent inquiry into the entire procurement process.

“Last year too, large-scale irregularities were found during the paddy procurement season. This year, traders, allegedly with the help of officials, are making money by selling paddy from outside the state at the MSP, while local farmers await procurement. We demand a detailed inquiry,” he said.

Mehla also alleged that several vehicles bearing UP registration numbers were entering grain markets with paddy without gate passes.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the DC directed officials to intensify surveillance at grain markets and entry points and stop the illegal arrival of paddy from outside Haryana. He warned of strict legal action, including FIRs, against arhtiyas, farmers and market committee secretaries found involved in irregularities.

He also ordered the immediate seizure of vehicles transporting paddy from UP without valid documents. Special flying squads and security teams have been deployed for round-the-clock surveillance.

The DC said protecting local farmers’ interests was the administration’s priority and warned that arhtiyas facilitating the illegal sale of outside paddy could face stringent action, including cancellation of their licences.

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