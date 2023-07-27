 Fresh rain brings misery to villagers in Rohtak dist : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda inspects a waterlogged field.



Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 26

A number of villages in Rohtak district got waterlogged following a fresh spell of rain lashing the region last night. Farmers are facing crop losses and problems in the sowing of crops due to the accumulated rainwater.

Breaches in drains and canals have aggravated the difficulties. City residents were also put to much inconvenience due to the submerged roads and streets, dysfunctional sewerage and supply of muddy water for drinking.

“The paddy crop sown at a later stage is getting damaged due to excessive water in the fields. The problem is more pronounced in the low-lying fields,” said Umed Singh, a farmer.

Meanwhile, former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda took stock of the situation in Rohtak city today and toured the waterlogged villages of the district. He interacted with the affected residents and demanded prompt payment of compensation to them.

“The government should give a compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre to the farmers,” he stated.

The residents should also be compensated for the damage caused to their houses, shops and businesses, demanded Hooda. He further maintained that the government should pay at least 30 days additional daily wages to MNREGA workers.

The Leader of Opposition also objected to giving compensation through the web portal. “By doing so, the government is abdicating its responsibility, because the intention of the government is to delay the payment of compensation,” he said, reiterating that the Congress would raise the issues of the flood-hit people in the Assembly.

The All-India Kisan Sabha has demanded a special girdawari to assess the extent of the damage caused to crops, arrangements to take out accumulated water and grant of compensation for damage caused to paddy crops due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, Rohtak DC Ajay Kumar said nearly 20,000 acres in around 50 villages of the district had 1-1.5 ft of water, while fields in a couple of villages had up to 3 ft of water. He said waterlogging was being cleared through surface drains and pumping, with over 130 pumps installed at different locations.

Father, son die as bricks fall on them

Panipat: A man and his son were killed, while four other persons sustained injuries after a pile of bricks fell on a family sleeping in a hut during heavy rain on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Manga (55) and Monish (16) of Garhi Besak village in the Sanoli Khurd block of the district. The family was sleeping in a hut near the mosque in the village on Tuesday night. The pile of bricks fell on the hut as soil reportedly got washed away in rain.

#Rohtak

