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Home / Haryana / Fresh row erupts over physical verification at Karnal rice mills

Fresh row erupts over physical verification at Karnal rice mills

1.65L MT custom-milled rice await delivery to FCI

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Parveen Arora
Karnal, Updated At : 01:04 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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With around 1.65 lakh metric tonne custom-milled rice (CMR) still pending for delivery to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), a fresh row has erupted between rice millers and the district administration over physical verification of stocks. The millers described the inspections as an attempt to harass them, warning that they may boycott the current milling season if the issue was not resolved.

A delegation of rice millers from across the state, under the banner of the Haryana Rice Millers and Dealers Association, met Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department director general (DG) Anshaj Singh in Chandigarh, seeking urgent intervention.

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They said the official assured them that the government was exploring either the delivery of pending rice to the FCI or its auction, with the collected amount can be deposited against the paddy allocated under the CMR policy.

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Association chairperson Jewel Singla said millers had been waiting for months to deliver the remaining rice but had received no permission to supply beyond the prescribed limit of 59 lakh metric tonne.

“We are ready to deliver the pending rice, but nobody is giving us a satisfactory reply. Conducting physical verification at this stage is unacceptable,” Singla said, adding that the DG assured them that millers would not face harassment during verification.

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“We have the entire stock of pending rice. If the administration wants to inspect our mills, it should conduct the exercise during regular working hours so we can cooperate,” Saurabh Gupta, Karnal Rice Millers and Dealers Association president, said.

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