Fresh RTE guidelines out in Haryana; relief for private schools

Amid the ongoing document verification process regarding the admissions under the RTE Act, the Directorate of Elementary Education has released fresh guidelines related to the criteria of the neighbourhood school.

Advertisement

As per the fresh guidelines, if any school ‘voluntarily’ admits eligible children living within a radius of 1 to 3 km, then the department will make the reimbursement as per rules.

Advertisement

Earlier, the private school operators had flagged a lack of clarity in SOP regarding the neighbourhood criteria under RTE admissions and had threatened to stop admissions if the issue was not resolved.

Advertisement

The neighbourhood criteria (schools within neighbourhood radius) is one of the major conditions set in the RTE to provide admissions in the private schools.

The private school operators in representations to the Education Department had stated that as per the Haryana RTE Rules, the neighbourhood criteria clearly prioritised admissions within a 0-1 km radius. The neighbourhood schools must first accommodate eligible children within the nearest radius before extending consideration to outer limits. However, a notice regarding RTE admissions was issued earlier this month by the Directorate, in which the notice/portal framework reflected a combined selection of 0-1 km and 1-3 km radius simultaneously, which appeared to dilute the statutory priority granted to the 0-1 km category.

Advertisement

Suresh Chander, state president of the Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference (HPSC) said, “The HPSC had demanded that the priority of 0-1 km neighbourhood be strictly enforced as per the RTE Rules. The RTE does not restrict admissions to 0-1 km, but it mandatorily prioritises 0-1 km before extending consideration to 1-3 km. The issue was taken up with the officials and it has been resolved.”

The private school operators had also threatened to stop the admission process, following which the directorate released fresh guidelines for the private school operators.

As per the guidelines, it is mandatory to provide admission to eligible children residing within 0 to 1 km distance of the school in 25 per cent reserved seats in Class I and earlier classes. If any school voluntarily admits eligible children living within a radius of 1 to 3 km, then the department will make the reimbursement as per the rules. If any school admits a child from a radius of more than 3 km on its own, then no fee reimbursement will be made to that school by the department.

Prashant Munjal, zonal president, HPSC, said, “We welcome the fresh guidelines; the government has abided by the rule and our concern has been taken care of. As per the previous notice, schools were to be selected within ‘0-1 km and 1-3 km radius, and in the same notice, the eligibility for admission was also shown as “0-3 km neighbourhood criteria”, without clearly preserving the mandatory preference hierarchy.”

“Following repeated representations and meetings, the department has issued the fresh guidelines. Now the private school can give admissions to the applicants coming from 1-3 km radius voluntarily. The department should also reimburse the pending dues for the smooth implementation of the RTE Act in Haryana,” he added.