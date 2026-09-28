Freshly built roads ‘crumble’ in Rewari, probe sought

Roads constructed in Ward No. 10 of Rewari just about a month ago have reportedly started developing cracks, evoking sharp criticism from locals.

Residents of the ward complain that the contractor engaged by the civic authorities to construct the roads did not do the work properly, due to which the upper layer of the road started coming off within days of construction.

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Even the area councillor, who is associated with the ruling party, has questioned the quality of work and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

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“The gravel started coming off within 3-4 days of construction. Following our complaints, construction workers put some chemical/cement on the damaged portions. However, the road started rupturing again within a few days,” said Narender Saini, a local.

Kamal Kalra, another resident of the ward, said the quality of material used in the road construction was so poor that it ruptured within a few days.

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“Much less cement than required has been used in construction of the road. No government official came to inspect the quality of work when the road was being built. Hence, there was no check on the workers engaged by the contractor and the materials used by them,” he stated.

Area councillor Pawan Bathla has demanded a thorough probe into the quality of work of the roads and strict action against the contractor and officials found guilty.

“The poor quality of construction apparently points to corruption. The contractor engaged for the work should be blacklisted. A thorough probe should be conducted into the matter,” said Bathla.

He added that the monitoring committee constituted to keep watch on the developmental works in the ward would write to the Chief Minister in this regard.