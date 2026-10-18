From 2 cows to 60: Sirsa farmer builds a hi-tech dairy business

Sonu Kamboj, a 35-year-old resident of Kotli village in Sirsa district, has turned his childhood passion for animal husbandry into a successful dairy business. A BCom graduate, Sonu once owned just one or two boviness. In 2024, he set up a dairy unit with 50 milch bovines by taking a bank loan under the Hi-Tech and Mini Dairy Units Scheme of the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department. Today, his dairy has 60 animals and produces around 1,000 litres of milk daily.

According to Sonu, he took a loan of Rs 37.5 lakh and invested Rs 12.5 lakh from his own funds. He sells milk at Rs 40–41 per litre, earning a reported monthly income of around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh from milk sales.

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Modern machines make dairy work easier

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Sonu has adopted modern technology to manage his dairy. Machines are used for tasks such as feeding animals, removing dung and milking. He uses the total mixed ration (TMR) system to provide feed and a scraper machine to clean the cattle shed. He also focuses on animal health and milk quality by providing balanced feed, including maize silage.

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Solar power and organic farming

To reduce dependence on conventional electricity, Sonu has installed a 20-kilowatt solar power system on the dairy shed. He also uses animal dung as organic manure on his 15 acres of farmland, helping reduce the need for chemical fertilisers. Sonu said financial support through the government scheme helped him expand his dairy business. He believes that with modern machinery, proper animal care and good management, dairy farming can become a profitable business rather than just a traditional occupation. His journey shows how government support and modern technology can help farmers expand their businesses while making better use of available resources.