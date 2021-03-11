From 2015-20, Transport Dept's revenue fell by Rs 148 crore: CAG

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

The performance audit of the state Transport Department revealed that the revenue decreased from Rs 1,254 crore to Rs 1,105.77 crore, a decline of over Rs 148 crore, in the period 2015-20.

Also during the same period, the shortage in actual receipts over the budget estimates increased from 14 to 45 per cent. The revenue from operations also decreased from Rs 1,152.96 crore to Rs 998.84 crore during 2015-20.

According to the CAG report, tabled in Vidhan Sabha, the average number of buses declined gradually from 4,210 in 2015-16 to 3,118 in 2019-20. Further, the number of buses, over eight years old, increased from 82 to 582 during the same period. As a consequence of the increased overage fleet, the number of breakdowns increased from 4,118 to 4,841 during the period despite a decrease in the average number of buses.

The department had to surrender an amount of Rs 542.97 crore against the budget provision of Rs 700.45 crore under the acquisition of fleet scheme on the purchase of the bus chassis and cost of fabrication of buses. Due to the indecisiveness and non-finalisation of technical specifications by the Transport Department or High Power Purchase Committee, it purchased only 450 ordinary bus chassis, 150 minibuses and 18 super luxury buses during 2015-20 against the target of the introduction of 995 new buses.

The profit from the operation of Volvo buses increased from Rs 2.27 crore to Rs 3.64 crore during 2015-18, but declined to Rs 1.42 crore in 2018-19 and turned to a loss of Rs 84 lakh in 2019-20.