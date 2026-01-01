From gridlock to growth: Gurugram seeks civic turnaround

After battling repeated infrastructure crises — ranging from poor air quality and chronic waterlogging to traffic snarls, mega monsoon jams and sanitation woes — Gurugram, the Millennium City, is looking ahead to the New Year with hope for improved living conditions.

Advertisement

While the government continues to project Gurugram as one of the world’s leading cities, promising mega investments, expansive road infrastructure and a sustained real estate boom, residents are seeking something more basic: reliable civic infrastructure that justifies the multi-crore homes many have invested in.

Advertisement

From cleaner air and better roads to a waterlogging-free monsoon, residents’ expectations remain limited to essential civic amenities, much of which remained in poor shape for a large part of 2025. Although some improvement was visible towards the end of the year — including streamlined waste management and patchwork road repairs — citizens remain cautiously optimistic about finally emerging from what many describe as a five-year-long civic slump.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, 2026 is expected to bring significant growth and transformation to the city, driven by large-scale infrastructure development, stabilisation in the real estate sector and ambitious urban planning initiatives such as the Global City project. Spread over nearly 1,000 acres, the integrated development — comprising business districts, residential zones and retail spaces — is expected to generate substantial employment and redefine Gurugram’s urban landscape over the long term.

Among the most awaited projects is the Dwarka Expressway becoming fully operational, offering a direct and efficient link between Gurugram, Delhi and the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The expressway is expected to ease congestion and unlock new development corridors. The proposed Metro expansion towards Manesar is also scheduled for completion, promising a major boost to intra-city and regional connectivity. The upgrade of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), with seamless links to NH-48 and the Dwarka Expressway, is expected to transform it into a key arterial corridor.

Advertisement

The city’s transport ecosystem is also poised for a leap forward, with InterGlobe, in partnership with Archer Aviation, planning to launch electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxis in early 2026. The proposed service could potentially cut travel time between Delhi and Gurugram to just seven minutes.

On the civic front, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has set a target of completing development works worth nearly Rs 300 crore by the end of 2026. These include the construction of a new municipal headquarters and a multi-purpose sports stadium.

Meanwhile, the real estate sector is expected to enter a phase of balanced growth after sharp price surges in recent years. Property prices are projected to rise steadily by 10-15 per cent, driven by genuine end-user demand and visible infrastructure upgrades rather than speculative buying. Areas such as the Dwarka Expressway corridor, Golf Course Extension Road, New Gurugram and the Global City zone are being seen as key hotspots for both residential demand and long-term investment.