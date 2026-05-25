From Hisar jail to global stage, Haryanvi saang ‘Jaani Chor’ completes 25 years

Keeping the tradition of Haryanavi folk saang alive, the famous theatre production ‘Jaani Chor’ has completed 25 years, travelling from rural Haryana to international stages across the world.

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This folk art, performed as a blend of prose and lyrics through dialogue and singing, is staged both in the open-air opera style and indoor variations depending on dialect and region across north India. It is mainly performed and appreciated in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

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‘Jaani Chor’, originally written by legendary Haryanavi folk poet Pandit Lakhmi Chand, has been staged by A Folk Art Academy, Haryana, led by Satish Georgy Kashyap. The first performance of the saang was held at Hisar jail in 2001 to entertain and motivate inmates as part of a reformative initiative. It later evolved through university stages and national festivals before gaining global prominence. The production has since been staged in Denmark, Sweden and Australia as part of its silver jubilee journey.

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Kashyap said ‘Jaani Chor’ — the story of a clever thief — is a nearly two-hour-long production packed with entertainment and layered with suspense, drama, mystery and thriller elements. The central character symbolises a historical Robin Hood figure who robs the rich and influential who are corrupt, and helps the poor and needy without revealing his identity.

“He is basically an expert in disguise who camouflages his identity to perform daring acts in an interesting and entertaining way. The theatrics and mimicry, accompanied by songs and dialogues in the two-hour performance, captivate the audience,” he said.

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Kashyap, who directs the saang, said the production was initially around 12 hours long and audiences, especially in rural Haryana, were deeply attached to such performances.

“I have performed ‘Jaani Chor’ before thousands of people in rural Haryana for long hours amid hooting, whistling and applause. However, times have changed in today’s 30-second reel era. I am now trying to shorten the duration of the show further,” he said, adding that the production had been adapted for modern audiences while retaining its traditional essence.

He said the journey of ‘Jaani Chor’, from its first performance in 2001 to its most recent staging in Barwala town, had been long and fulfilling.

“We have performed on major stages, including Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai and NSD in Delhi, besides venues in several other countries,” he said.

Dr Mahender Singh, professor of History at DN College, said saang was among the most enthralling folk art forms in early 20th century Haryana and other parts of north India.

“Pandit Lakhmi Chand and Deep Chand were among the most popular saangis in Haryana from 1910 to 1965. Later, with the advent of new forms of entertainment, this folk art was sidelined. However, there are still some artistes who continue to keep this tradition alive,” he said.

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