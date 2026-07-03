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Home / Haryana / From kitchen to fish pond, Rohtak woman turns fish farming into a Rs 20 lakh business  

From kitchen to fish pond, Rohtak woman turns fish farming into a Rs 20 lakh business  

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 11:46 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Caption: Fish farmer Sushma of Katwara village in Rohtak district. Image credit/Tribune
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31-year-old Sushma's life was once limited to managing her household in Katwara village of Rohtak district. Today, she has transformed herself into a successful fish farmer and a role model for rural women by earning nearly Rs 20 lakh a year through fish farming.

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Her story shows how hard work and the right guidance can change lives and is inspiring many other women to become financially independent.   Citing her as inspirational, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta said determination, family support, and effective use of government welfare schemes can empower anyone to become self-reliant.

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"Sushma, educated up to Class 10, ventured into freshwater fish farming in 2022 by developing a two-acre pond in her village. She began by stocking around 12,000 fish seeds and adopted scientific fish farming practices from the outset. To strengthen her technical knowledge, Sushma underwent professional training at ICAR-CIFE/ARTI, Hisar, where she learned modern aquaculture techniques and scientific pond management. She also received a subsidy of nearly Rs 5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, which helped her establish the enterprise," said the DC.

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Gupta said that with regular guidance from the Fisheries Department and scientific management of her pond, Sushma's business has witnessed consistent growth. She now produces nearly eight metric tonnes of fish annually and generates an annual turnover of approximately Rs 20 lakh, making her financially self-reliant.   Sushma credits her success to the unwavering support of her husband, the District Fisheries Officer, and experts from the Fisheries Department.

"My husband's encouragement, along with technical training and departmental guidance, gave me the confidence to build a successful fish farming business," she added.   Today, besides earning a sustainable livelihood, Sushma is motivating other women to explore entrepreneurship and become financially independent.

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"Sushma's success demonstrates that women can significantly improve their families' economic conditions and establish their own identity by taking advantage of government schemes, technical training, and modern agricultural and aquaculture practices. Her journey stands as a powerful example of rural entrepreneurship and women-led self-reliance," said the DC.

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