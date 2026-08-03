From orchard to honour: Yamunanagar farmers win big at Mango Mela

Years of patience, hard work and dedication have transformed ordinary mango growers of Yamunanagar district into some of Haryana’s most respected horticulturists. Their relentless efforts were recognised at the 33rd Haryana Mango Mela, held at Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore (Panchkula district) recently.

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At the Mango Mela, five progressive farmers Amit Mehta of Tajewala village, Aditya Jain of Buria town, Pankaj of Kalesar village, Reena Rani of Kalesar village and Mayank of Chhachhrauli town of the district were conferred with the prestigious ‘Aam Ratna’ award for producing high quality mangoes and promoting the fruit across northern India. The recognition has brought pride not only to the award winning growers but also to Yamunanagar district, which has steadily emerged as one of Haryana’s leading mango producing districts. From supplying fresh mangoes to markets in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi to reaching several parts of North India, these farmers have played a significant role in strengthening the region’s identity as a major mango belt.

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Some of the award winning growers shared that cultivating mangoes was not a short term venture but the result of decades of commitment. “Mango orchards require continuous care, timely irrigation, disease management and protection from changing weather conditions before they begin yielding quality fruit,” said young farmer Aditya Jain, who got the ‘Aam Ratna’ award for the first time.

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He said his father Deepak Jain was also helping him in managing the farming of mango fruits, adding that they had a mango orchard in eight acres at Nabh village, where they had been producing a number of varieties, including Dussehri (Dasheri), Langda and Amrapali for the last more than 30 years. “Our orchard has become well known for producing quality mangoes that are supplied to different parts of North India,” said Aditya.

Another farmer Amit Mehta, who also bagged the ‘Aam Ratna’ award for the first time, said he had been cultivating mangoe crop for about 15 years and owned an orchard spread over about nine acres at Tajewala village. “At this year’s Mango Mela, I displayed different mango varieties, including Mallika, Chaunsa and Amrapali, drawing appreciation from judges for their taste, appearance and quality,” said Amit Mehta adding that his orchard supplied mangoes to markets across Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. Receiving the ‘Aam Ratna’ award for the first time has doubled his enthusiasm and inspired him to improve quality further in the

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coming years.

Another recipient of the ‘Aam Ratna’ award, Pankaj said his family had been nurturing mango orchard for about 40 years. “Our orchard covers about 12 acres, where we grow several varieties of mangoes, including Dussehri, Langda, Chausa and Ramkela. I displayed several varieties at the Mango Mela and was honoured with the award after judges appreciated the quality of my produce. The recognition has motivated us to continue adopting better cultivation practices so that consumers receive premium quality fruit,” said Pankaj.

The growers said Haryana’s Mango Mela had become an important platform for orchard owners to showcase improved varieties, exchange cultivation techniques and learn about new technologies in horticulture. It also provided direct interaction with experts and fellow farmers, helping them improve orchard management and productivity.

The success stories of these award winning growers underline the growing importance of scientific horticulture and sustained effect in agriculture. Their achievements demonstrate that with patience, innovation and quality focused farming; mango cultivation can become a highly rewarding enterprise. As Yamunanagar’s mangoes continue to reach markets across North India, the district is steadily strengthening its reputation as one of the region’s finest centres for premium mango production.

As per data of the Horticulture Department, Yamunanagar district has emerged as Haryana’s largest mango producing district, contributing more than 60 per cent of the state’s total mango production. This district produces about 73,000 metric tonnes of mangoes every year, while Haryana’s total annual production is about 1.15 lakh metric tonnes.

“Spread across about 6000 hectares, mango orchards have made the district the leading mango growing region in the state. The major mango growing areas in the district includes Chhachhrauli, Tajewala, Kalesar, Buria and villages along the Yamuna river belt,” said Dr Dilbag Singh Litani, District Horticulture Officer, Yamunanagar.

He said the popularity of scientific horticulture was increasing steadily in the district. “Over the past five years, new mango orchards have been developed on about 225 acres, reflecting the growing interest of farmers in commercial mango cultivation,” said Dr Dilbag Singh Litani.