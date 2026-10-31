From paddy stubble to profit: Yamunanagar farmers turn crop waste into lucrative biz

At a time when stubble burning remains a major environmental concern in northern India, several progressive farmers and entrepreneurs are turning paddy straw into a source of income in Yamunanagar district.

By converting paddy straw into compact bales and supplying them to industrial units, these farmers are not only earning additional income but also helping protect the environment and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Advertisement

Yamunanagar, known for its plywood and other industrial units, has emerged as a market for agricultural residue-based fuel. The demand for paddy straw bales is increasing as industries explore alternative sources of fuel to meet their energy requirements.

Advertisement

The farmers and entrepreneurs from different villages, including Navjeet Singh of Yasin Majri village, Gaurav Saini and Vikram Saini, both residents of Lahadpur village, Ramandeep of Ambli village and Paramjeet Singh of Harewa village are among those engaged in this business of preparing paddy straw bales. Their efforts are creating an alternative to stubble burning and opening up new business opportunities in the agricultural sector.

“We are using specialised balers to collect and compress straw left behind after paddy harvesting. The prepared bales are then transported to industrial units, where they are used as a fuel source,” said Gaurav Saini, who is engaged in the business actively.

Advertisement

According to information available from the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar; paddy is cultivated on more than two lakh acres in Yamunanagar district. Every year, about one lakh metric tonnes of paddy straw are converted into bales. Residue from maize and other crops is also used for this purpose, although its quantity is comparatively smaller. The district has about 62 balers engaged in preparing agricultural residue bales in different areas. These machines enable the farmers and operators to collect straw quickly and compress it into manageable bundles, making transportation and storage easier.

The presence of a large number of plywood manufacturing units and other industries has created a market for straw based fuel in the district. The industrial units purchase the bales for use in their fuel systems, while biomass pellet manufacturing plants are also contributing to the growing demand for agricultural residue.

“The bales are supplied to industrial units, where agricultural residue is used as fuel. Some units have also begun using crop residue as an alternative source of energy, creating a growing market for this otherwise underutilised agricultural resource,” said Gaurav Saini.

At present, the farmers and entrepreneurs are receiving about Rs 180 to Rs 190 per quintal for paddy straw bales, depending on the prevailing market conditions and other factors. The entrepreneurs involved in the business say that operations are particularly active during the paddy harvesting season, when large quantities of straw become available. With multiple balers and supporting workers, they can cover considerable agricultural areas in a

single day.

“The better prices will make the business even more attractive, particularly as diesel prices and machinery expenses continue to rise,” said an entrepreneur.

The business requires investment in machinery, transportation and manpower; therefore several entrepreneurial farmers have invested in machinery and equipment to make the process more efficient. However, the availability of agricultural residue and demand from nearby industries has encouraged several people to explore this activity as commercial venture.

Gaurav Saini further said that he operated a team equipped with six balers. His team prepares about 10,000 to 15000 metric tonnes of paddy straw bales annually. During the harvesting season, the team can prepare bales from the residue spread across about 25 to 30 acres in a day, depending on field conditions and operational requirements.

Dr Aditya Pratap Dabas, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Yamunanagar district, said the operation also generated employment for people engaged in collecting straw, operating machinery, transporting bales and managing supplies to industrial consumers.

“In this way, the initiative is developing into an additional rural enterprise rather than remaining limited to agricultural waste management,” said Dabas.

He said the demand for paddy straw bales was increasing as industries explore alternative fuels. “Industrial units in and around the region are purchasing the bales to use these as fuel, while the use of agricultural residue in biomass pellet plants is also gaining attention,” said Dabas.