From ploughs to podiums

For decades after its formation on November 1, 1966, Haryana was often described as a state where “agriculture is the only culture”. Rooted in farming, this identity shaped its economy and social life. Six decades later, however, Haryana has moved far beyond its traditional image. Its achievements in international sports, Bollywood, industry and other fields reflect the growing aspirations and abilities of its youth. Yet, the rising menace of drugs and crime, particularly gangster networks, threatens to undermine this progress.

At 60, Haryana remains a relatively young state, but its transformation has been remarkable. Its sportspersons have emerged as major contributors to India’s success at the Olympics, World Championships and Asian Games. The state has consistently produced a significant share of the country’s medal winners.

Advertisement

Haryana’s cultural footprint has also expanded. Actors such as Randeep Hooda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mallika Sherawat and Yashpal Sharma have made their mark in Bollywood, giving the state recognition beyond its traditional fields of agriculture and sports.

Advertisement

The economic transformation is equally striking. Haryana’s per capita income, which stood at just Rs 343 in 1966-67, has risen to Rs 2,16,315 in 2025-26, according to the state government’s Statistical Abstract. Its economy has expanded from around Rs 1,000 crore in 1970-71 to a projected Rs 15.18 lakh crore in the latest Budget.

According to the Economic Survey, agriculture and allied activities, which once contributed nearly 60% to the state’s economy, now account for less than 15%. Industry contributes around 33%, while services make up 52%. The shift reflects Haryana’s transition towards a diversified economy, even as it remains a major contributor to the country’s foodgrain reserves.

Advertisement

Sport, meanwhile, has become one of Haryana’s strongest calling cards. At the recently concluded Asian Games, the state’s athletes won 32 medals for India. Women sportspersons, too, are increasingly making their presence felt despite persistent gender discrimination. Neeru Dhanda, Kiran Pahal and Kirti Sharma are among those who have brought laurels to the state. Haryana’s sex ratio at birth has also improved to 923 girls per 1,000 boys.

Sports historian Tejpal Dalal believes the state deserves greater recognition for its contribution to Indian sports.

“It is high time the Central Government recognises Haryana’s contribution and grants it ‘Olympic Potential State’ status. Its players have repeatedly demonstrated the ability to excel at the highest level. What they need now is better infrastructure, quality coaching and proper nutrition,” he said.

Dalal said special support for Haryana would strengthen India’s preparations for international sporting competitions while contributing to the state’s socio-economic development. It could also help address the growing challenges of drug abuse and crime, which threaten the future of its youth.

As Haryana enters its seventh decade, its journey from an agrarian state to an economic and sporting powerhouse is evident. The challenge now is to ensure that its achievements are matched by a safer, healthier and more inclusive future for the next generation.