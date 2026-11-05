From prison cells to court corridors: Haryana inmates' Diwali creations win hearts at High Court

The Diwali stall by Haryana prison inmates on the premises of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh has been receiving appreciation from visitors for the third consecutive day.

Advocates of the High Court showed keen interest in purchasing products made by prisoners lodged in various jails across the state.

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The exhibition showcased a range of products handcrafted by inmates, including decorative items, household utility products, furniture, wooden articles, artistic creations and several attractive Diwali-related items. The aesthetic appeal, quality finish and intricate craftsmanship of these products have been attracting visitors.

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Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, accompanied by Justice Rohit Kapoor, Justice Kuldeep Tiwari, Justice Surya Pratap Singh, Justice Deepak Bhardwaj, Justice N S Shekhawat and Vice-President of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, Ashish Bishnoi, visited the exhibition stalls on Thursday.

The Haryana Prisons Department is providing training in various vocational activities to prisoners lodged in jails with the objective of making them self-reliant. They are being trained in handicrafts, furniture-making, the preparation of decorative articles and other useful products.

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Products prepared during training programmes are being showcased through exhibitions to make them accessible to the public, thereby providing prisoners with recognition and encouragement for their work.

Director General of Prisons, Haryana, A S Chawla, said that when people appreciate and purchase products prepared through their hard work and dedication, it significantly boosts the confidence and morale of prisoners. “The skills acquired in jail can help them secure employment after their release and establish a respectable identity in society,” he added.