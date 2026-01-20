From raag to roots: Pt Jasraj’s ancestral village to host state-level tribute

The ancestral village of world-renowned classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj will host a grand state-level ceremony on February 2 to mark his birth anniversary, bringing cultural focus and pride to Fatehabad district.

Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan awardee and a towering figure in Indian classical music, was born in Pili Mandori. To honour his legacy, the state government is organising the event in the village, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attending as the chief guest.

Ahead of the programme, former Fatehabad MLA and BJP leader Dura Ram, along with officiating Deputy Commissioner Anurag Dhalia, visited Pili Mandori on Monday to review preparations at the proposed venue. They inspected arrangements and held detailed discussions with officials of various departments, issuing directions to ensure the smooth and dignified conduct of the ceremony.

Speaking during the visit, Dura Ram said it was a matter of pride that Pandit Jasraj’s birth anniversary was being observed at the state level in his ancestral village. He said the maestro’s exceptional talent had brought global recognition not only to Haryana but to the country as a whole.

“Pandit Jasraj is the pride of this region. Such events strengthen our cultural heritage and connect the younger generation with our rich musical traditions,” he said.

Dura Ram added that there was considerable enthusiasm among local residents due to the CM’s presence and that a large turnout was expected. He thanked the CM for selecting the Fatehabad Assembly segment for the state-level celebration.

He noted that this would be the CM’s visit to the area after a gap of a couple of years, giving residents an opportunity to raise development-related issues directly. “The visit is significant not only from a cultural perspective, but also for the future development of the region,” he said.

Officials said preparations were already underway, with the district administration making arrangements for stage setup, seating, traffic regulation, security, sanitation and uninterrupted power supply. Emphasis is being laid on ensuring that the programme is well-organised, safe and befitting the occasion.

Dhalia directed all departments to work in close coordination to make the ceremony grand and visually appealing, stating that every detail should reflect the stature and contribution of Pandit Jasraj to Indian classical music.

The event is expected to draw music lovers, cultural personalities and residents from across Haryana. For the people of Pili Mandori and Fatehabad, officials said, the ceremony will be more than a celebration — it will be a tribute to a legendary artist whose voice carried the soul of Indian classical music to the world.