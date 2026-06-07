'Jogai Parivar', a short film produced by Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, has been selected for screening at the 21st 'Within the Family International Festival of Family and Children's Film' in Russia. The film festival will start on July 3 in Yaroslavl, where a jury, film and art enthusiasts from around the world will watch selected films.

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Registrar Gunjan Malik Manocha said 'Jogai Parivar' had been crafted by students of the Film and Television Faculty at the institute. It was directed by Arpit Anand Singh, a 2023 batch direction student. “Arpit is originally a resident of the Gagha area of Gorakhpur and is studying film direction at the university. 'Jogai Parivar' has been selected in the Short Film category. Our students, including Jitendra, Shivam, Mitali, Arun and Mankhush, have performed roles of various characters in the film. The mentor is Deepti Khurana, while the associate director is Rajat Songra. Assistant directors Keshav Biyani, Gaurav Budhwar, Krishang Saini and Sanya are all students of the Film and Television Faculty of our university,” she added.

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"The cinematographer is Ajay Nehra, the editor is Gaurav Budhwar and the location sound recordist is Gaurav Gautam. The sound design has been done by Anshul Rohilla, while the art director is Sheetal Kumari and the set designer is Ramakant Mahajan. The production head is Surendra, the makeup is by Neha and costumes are by Preeti Sharma," added the Registrar. Vice-Chancellor Amit Arya noted that the film festival in Yaroslavl was the world's largest festival for family and children's films.

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“It is a matter of pride for everyone that a short film by SUPVA and its students has been selected for such an international film festival. The short film 'Jogai Parivar' portrays the truth of society and family in a simple manner. The film's actors and the rest of the crew worked hard for it. Some student actors learned the Bhojpuri language in a very short time so that they could immerse themselves in their roles,” he added. Arya expressed hope that the short film would attract the attention of the jury members and win an award.