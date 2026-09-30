Just a day after his birthday, beating all odds, wrestler Sunil Kumar, who comes from a farmer’s family in Dabarpur village of Gannaur in Sonepat district, brought laurels to the country.

He fulfilled his father’s dream by clinching a bronze medal in the Greco-Roman 87-kg wrestling category at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

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This bronze was Sunil Kumar’s second consecutive medal at the Asian Games, as he had also won a bronze at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. With this, he became the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to win two medals at the Asiad. He was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2023 for his performance.

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As he won the medal, villagers gathered at his residence in Dabarpur to congratulate his family members on his victory. The family celebrated the moment by distributing laddoos among the villagers.

Sumit Kumar, elder brother of wrestler Sunil Kumar, said Sunil began practising at a young age as their father, Ashwani Kumar, wanted to make one of his sons a world-class wrestler.

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Born on September 29, 1999, Sunil began wrestling at the Chaudhary Bharat Singh Memorial Sports School, Nidani, in Jind in 2008, when he was only 6-7 years old. It was a major centre for wrestling at that time, he added.

“Unfortunately, my father died in June 2020, but my mother, Anita Devi, made relentless efforts to fulfil my father’s dream and worked hard to make him a world-class wrestler,” Sumit said.

“Our mother played an important role in Sunil’s success in wrestling. He spent 10 years at Nidani, and my mother took him daily from the village to Nidani for practice,” he said. Even during the Jat reservation stir, his mother would take milk and desi ghee to her son, but when the roads were blocked, she travelled more than 25 km on foot carrying 10 kg of supplies — 5 kg of ghee and 5 kg of milk, he said.

Sunil began his medal journey by winning his first medal at the national level in 2015 and started competing in international tournaments in 2016, he said.

“The entire family is dedicated to fulfilling our father’s dream. For the last 17-18 years, homemade fresh food, ghee and milk have reached Sunil daily, and a family member would visit him every day to deliver these whenever he was in India,” Sumit said.

Sunil is also a six-time senior Asian Championship medallist. He won silver in 2019, gold in 2020 and four bronze medals in 2022. Apart from this, he has been the senior national champion since 2017. He also won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championship in 2017 and a gold medal at the Under-23 Asian Championship in 2022.

“It is not the success of one player alone, but the result of the hard work of the entire family, especially our mother’s dedication, the villagers’ support and the blessings of the people of the country,” he said.

“Aiming for a medal at the Olympic Games, Sunil is working very hard. He has even refused to shave his beard until he wins a medal at the Olympic Games,” said Sumit, the wrestler’s elder brother.