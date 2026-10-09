From torn shoes to Asian gold: Karnal’s daughter-in-law Neha sets sights on Olympics glory

Neha, who was part of the Indian women’s hockey team that won gold at the recently concluded Asian Games in Japan, began her hockey journey without proper shoes. Her inspiring story is a testament to determination, hard work and perseverance.

After winning gold with the Indian women’s hockey team, Neha, Karnal’s daughter-in-law, received a grand welcome in the city on Friday.

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Recalling her early struggles, Neha said she did not even have proper shoes when she began playing hockey. Her teacher stepped in and provided her with a pair, enabling her to continue playing. She believes timely support at the grassroots level could have helped prevent the injuries she suffered early in her career.

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She urged governments to provide budding athletes with proper facilities, equipment and support so that financial constraints do not stand in the way of their dreams.

Neha said her focus had always been on winning gold, and the team had finally achieved its long-awaited goal. Her next ambition is to win Olympic gold.

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“My dream is to win an Olympic gold medal,” she said while interacting with mediapersons at the BJP district office, Karan Kamal, where party leaders and workers, including Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and district president Parveen Lather, welcomed her.

Neha described the victory as one of the most memorable moments of her career and dedicated the medal to her family, crediting their constant support for enabling her to continue playing after marriage.

“Our entire team played with full determination, and we achieved our goal,” she said, recalling how the players celebrated together in the dressing room after their victory.

Recalling the final against China, Neha said the opposition was a strong side, but India remained confident of victory. She attributed the win to teamwork, discipline and the ability to remain focused under pressure.

“China is a good team, but we worked together as a unit. There is pressure in such matches, but once you step onto the field, you have to concentrate on your game. That is exactly what we did,” she said.

Her husband, Sunil Yadav, a hockey player and an auditor with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in Delhi, recalled her dedication and relentless efforts to reach the international stage.

“Neha belongs to Sonepat, and we got married in November 2024. She devotes most of her time to training and practice. Before marriage, she practised in Sonepat and later continued in Karnal,” he said.

“Both families supported her a lot. After marriage, she told me she wanted to continue playing hockey, and my family fully supported her,” he added.

Neha’s father died earlier, and her mother worked in a factory to raise her three daughters. Despite these challenges, Neha continued pursuing her sporting ambitions and eventually achieved a milestone that has made the country proud.

For the family, the gold medal represents more than a sporting achievement. “It is the reward for years of perseverance, sacrifice and belief in Neha’s talent,” a family member said.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta congratulated Neha and her family, praising her achievement for bringing laurels to Karnal.