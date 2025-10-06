DT
From Yamunanagar to Delhi to 'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Tracing the history of Ashoka Pillar

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:37 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
Residents hold a poster thanking the Kaun Banega Crorepati team, in front of the Ashoka Chakra at Ashoka Edict Park, Topra Kalan, in Yamunanagar district.
An important 800-year-old thread of the cultural tapestry of Topra Kalan, a village of Yamunanagar district, has been revived, bringing a renewed sense of pride to the community.

The proud moment for Topra Kalan came when popular Indian television show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (season 17, episode 39) featured a question for Rs 25,00,000 about the Ashoka Pillar, which was erected by erstwhile emperor Ashoka some 2,300 years ago at the village. The pillar was taken to Kotla in Delhi from the village by Firoz Shah Tughlaq during the 14th century AD.

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, the host of the show, highlighted the historical significance of the village, stating: “Topra Kalan is located in Haryana. This pillar bears inscriptions in Brahmi, Prakrit, Pali, and Sanskrit. Feroz Shah Tughlaq had brought this pillar from Topra to his fort.”

The mention has brought waves of joy among villagers.

They expressed heartfelt gratitude to the show’s team, including Amitabh Bachchan, celebrating the occasion by distributing sweets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, too, talked about the inscriptions on the Ashoka Pillar during his address at the G20 Summit in Delhi in 2023, highlighting the historical significance of the site.

“The village boasts a magnificent Ashoka Edict Park, developed under the guidance of state Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, with notable contributions by late Darshan Lal Jain, a Padma Bhushan awardee,” said Sidharth Gauri, who is associated with the Buddhist Forum, which took an initiative to set up the park at the village. Australia-based dentist Dr Satyadeep Neel Gauri, who is also associated with the Buddhist Forum, said the park featured Asia’s largest Ashoka Chakra — as recorded in the Limca Book of Records.

This project was completed during the tenure of former Sarpanch Manish Nehra.

The former Sarpanch said: “It is an immense honour for our village to be featured on such a popular show.”

Gauri said: “We sincerely thank the show’s entire team. The complete credit for reviving the village’s historical glory goes to former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and minister Shyam Singh Rana, who have continuously supported our efforts.”

